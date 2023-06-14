You'll need a beefier PC to run Cyberpunk 2077 when Phantom Liberty drops

HQ

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is going to be the biggest content drop the game has ever received by far, and it will come with some changes to the system requirements for the game as well.

In a new post on the game's official website, CD Projekt Red outlined what would be changing about the system specs. First off, we're saying goodbye to HDD support, as we now will need an SSD to run Cyberpunk 2077. To get ultra settings, it's even recommended you have an NVME storage option on hand.

To run Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty at 1080p and 60fps, you won't need an absolute monster, but will still need to rock some stronger specs, including a Core i7-12700 or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X, an RTX 2060 or RX 5700 XT, 8GB of VRAM and 16GB of RAM.

Check out all the specs in the image below: