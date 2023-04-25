You'll lose your Diablo IV character for good if you die in hardcore PvP

HQ

A hardcore mode is something a lot of RPG players are likely going to be familiar with. Not only will the difficulty be turned up, but especially in PvE should your character meet their end, there will be no respawning and you'll have lost them for good.

Diablo IV's hardcore mode will not only include PvE elements, though, and as outlined by the game's global community development director Adam Fletcher, should your character meet their end in the optional Fields of Hatred, they'll be gone forever. This could lead to some intense PvP matches, where not only is pride on the line but also the life of your character.

https://twitter.com/PezRadar/status/1649150276040036354

Of course, if you want you can ignore this aspect of the game entirely, but for achievement hunters it might be necessary to get your hands dirty in the Fields of Hatred, as one achievement is unlocked by killing 10 players in hardcore PvP.

Will you be diving into the Fields of Hatred?