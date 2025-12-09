You'll have to run your own 90s-inspired thrift shop in Spellgarden Games' Thrifty Business

One of the many world premiere announcements at the Wholesome Snack Showcase came from developer Spellgarden Games, who appeared at the indie-focussed event to reveal a brand-new project that is known as Thrifty Business.

As you can likely imply from the title of the game, this is a management project that is all about running a 90s-inspired vintage thrift shop, a store where you find stock by sorting through boxes to find hidden treasures worthy of being sold to customers, who are drawn to your goodies through the nostalgic displays that you set up.

You'll be selling clothes, antiques, toys, and more, and you'll be able to make your store your own by customising the furniture, wallpaper, and other parts of the business to make it as welcoming and cosy as possible.

We don't have a firm release date nor window for Thrifty Business as of yet, but we do know that when it does launch, it'll be coming to PC via Steam.