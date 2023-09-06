"You'll feel parkour" in Assassin's Creed Mirage with OWO haptic vest, more game bundles to be revealed soon

HQ

After trying it out in an early prototype way before launch, we at Gamereactor have been closely following the development of the haptic vest by OWO Game as it's based on pretty cool tech combining what we love the most: gaming, gear, and entertainment. Fast forward to Gamescom the other day and we saw people testing the final product, the gadget's brand-new Assassin's Creed Mirage gold and white design, and Sheyna Garicano, who was glad to answer our questions regarding the state of the product.

"As you know we're compatible with all platforms, so VR is a very immersive platform itself", the head of comms recalls in the video, "but we can use any platform to create those sensations and flat screen on PC/console is also very immersive, so [in Assassin's Creed Mirage] you'll be able to feel impacts, you'll be able to feel a fight or parkour essentially everything, every action in the game will include sensations".

Apparently, other than the AC Mirage bundle, which will release in just a month counting from yesterday, the manufacturer will soon announce other similar game-tied packs/designs, even though it's nor clear yet whether they'll be also part of the recently-announced partnership with Ubisoft.

"There will be more games coming out very very soon don't worry, you'll know about it", Garicano teases, "and I can't tell much more because it's all under confidentiality, but there will be games, there will be games with bundles and I can't say much more (laughs)".

"We've changed the design completely", she continues comparing the final skin to the prototype we wore back then. "This is a Founder Edition, however we'll bring out more designs. We'll bring out the black design soon and we've also got our AC Mirage design (...). What we've reduced especially is the battery and the communications device. It was I think divided in two when you came, we had first a big white block, then we had them divided in two. Now we've just made a device which is very small, easy to handle, and you can just put it in the pocket".

Watch the full video for more on the standalone OWO Sleeves that got this year's CES Innovation Award, about the OWO App and its calibration options, or about the Overwolf OWO Connect app for game-specific mods.

You can order the OWO skin at the official site in "sizes from 2XS to 4XL".