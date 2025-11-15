You'll experience a "reverse Midas touch" in Necromental

Incremental games are known for giving players vast amounts of power, and while you'll certainly get that in Necromental, the developers want your journey to be more RPG-like in how it builds gradually. At Barcelona Game Fest, we caught up with Luis Nogueira, CEO at Digitality Games about what's on offer in Necromental.

"What we're trying to do is really get the power fantasy out of incrementals that, you know, you're this huge powerful being, but giving it a bit more RPG to it," he explained. "So, a bit of dungeon crawling as well, a bit of mystery, a bit of puzzling, we're just giving the world a bit more context so you can actually get a story behind what you're doing. But everything about the game, the core of the game is incremental. In this case, it's called Necromental because it is about necromancy."

"As a necromancer, everything that you touch, you kind of have a reverse Midas touch. You kind of, everything that dies around you is now your ally. So, your army is constantly growing in size, but it's also growing in power and growing in opportunities."

Necromental is currently in more of a prototype/vertical slice phase, but there are plans for it to be out relatively soon. Considering the necromancy available and the overall vibe of the game, we're not surprised to see it targeting a spooky season 2026 release.