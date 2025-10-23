You'll become an everyday hero in Bus Bound

While we certainly couldn't be considered a bus-driving hero during our short time with Bus Bound, it's clear from Stillalive Studios upcoming simulator that you will be seen as a local hero to the people of Emberville.

When we got the chance to sit down with lead designer Marlon Franz at Gamescom a little while back, we asked about the goals of the game, and how we should be trying to be a community lead for the town of Emberville. "The original title or like a working title of this in the concepting phase a few years ago was Everyday Hero. That's kind of what we're going for," Franz explained. "Yeah, we're going to tell like the story of how an everyday person can step into that person's shoes and you know change the city."

Being a bus hero means you have to behave while on the roads, something we found out quickly in our gameplay demo. "You drive quickly over a speed bump, you place badly at the stop, people are going to be a bit upset and it kind of slows down your progress," Franz said. "Inversely, if you behave well, like you drive safely, you take care of your passengers, you look around for traffic, then you're gonna have a smooth ride and you're gonna progress much faster."

Check out our full interview for all things bus simulators and a review of our driving in the full interview below: