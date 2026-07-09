You'll be able to watch the M3GAN spin-off known as SOULM8TE digitally in a few weeks

After the first M3GAN film arrived and attracted the attention of many, production company Blumhouse didn't waste much time before greenlighting a sequel and even beginning to explore spin-offs and expanding the wider universe. To this end, a project known as SOULM8TE was promised, with this trading androids who look like children for adult female counterparts who are meant to provide companionship in a different kind of way...

While the premise is different, as SOULM8TE is somewhat regarded as an erotic thriller, the point of the movie ultimately ends up becoming the same theme, as it sees how this android develops a level of sentiency and overprotective nature over its 'master', ultimately taking action and brutally killing or maiming those who stand in its way.

The plot synopsis for SOULM8TE adds: "Unnerving, suspenseful, and darkly compelling, SOULM8TE follows a grieving engineer tasked with testing a ruthless tech giant's new AI companion. But when he attempts to program her to be a truly sentient soulmate, she develops needs of her own - unleashing a relentless spree of precision-engineered mayhem."

SOULM8TE will be skipping cinemas and heading straight to on-demand services and the good news is this means you'll be able to watch the flick from the comfort of your own home rather soon, specifically from August 1. For a taste of what's to come, check out the trailer for SOULM8TE below.