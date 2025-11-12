You'll be able to watch The Game Awards on Amazon's Prime Video

HQ

Fans of Geoff Keighley's video game events will know that they can flock to Twitch, YouTube, and even social media platforms like X, Facebook, and Instagram, and also Steam to catch the shows, but for this winter's The Game Awards, there will be yet another home for the action.

Keighley has revealed that The Game Awards 2025 will be the first that will also be broadcast on Amazon's streaming service, Prime Video. When the action begins, in the early hours of Friday, December 12 for us in the UK and Europe, you'll be able to find the show on

Prime Video in more than 200 countries around the world.

This year's show will be leaving behind the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles to instead be held at the Peacock Theater in the city, and as for the exact time it will commence, it's set to kick off at 1:00 AM GMT/2:00 AM CET on December 12, with a short pre-show planned just before where a handful of smaller reveals and awards will be handed out.