You'll be able to watch Joker: Folie à Deux from home by the end of the month

HQ

While the period between theatrical and digital release windows has become shorter than ever, we do often see production companies shrink it further for films that underperform in cinemas. While more successful films may hold theatrical runs for a couple of months and then debut online and on streamers a few weeks later, the weaker performers could get a digital release that's a fraction of that time.

One such example of this is Joker: Folie à Deux, as despite the film arriving in cinemas back on October 4, the movie already has its digital release date locked in, and it's much closer than you might expect.

Variety states that Joker: Folie à Deux will be coming to digital and online platforms as soon as October 29. That would mean that the film's theatrical run lasted for less than four weeks, which would be one of the shortest to date for a major production of this size, a film that had a rumoured budget of $200 million and is expected to lose $150-$200 million in total during its theatrical phase.

Will you be watching Joker: Folie à Deux at home later this October?