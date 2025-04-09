You'll be able to watch Captain America: Brave New World at home next week

HQ

It did seem highly likely that with Thunderbolts* arriving in cinemas in early May that Captain America: Brave New World would become viewable from home sometime in the weeks before. This has now been confirmed by Disney and Marvel Studios, where it's revealed that the movie will be getting its digital release on April 15 and its physical Blu-Ray debut soon after on May 13.

While we don't have any information about the Disney+ debut date, it should be said that typically Disney likes to bring its theatrical movies to its streaming platform around - or just before - the time they get their physical debut, meaning it wouldn't be a surprise to see Captain America 4 on Disney+ in late April or very early May.

