You'll be able to watch Borderlands at home by the end of the month

While Inside Out 2 and Deadpool and Wolverine have been the box office success stories of the summer, Borderlands has been the major flop. Despite having a budget of around $100 million, the live-action adaptation of Gearbox's famed video game series has raked in less than $20 million since it opened almost two weeks ago. This is enough to make the film one of the biggest flops of all-time.

Lionsgate has a few ideas for making up the financial deficit and the leading one seems to be to just release the film as widely as possible. This means that even though the premiere was only on August 9, Borderlands will be available to watch from the comfort of your own home as soon as August 30.

Comicbook.com states that there is no confirmation if this very short turnaround has anything to do with the poor box office reception or whether instead it was always the plan. Considering the movie once had a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes (and now up to an impressive 10%), there is no doubt element of crisis to this decision.