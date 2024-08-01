You'll be able to visit the Ministry of Magic next year

HQ

Universal has very big plans for its Epic Universe park that will include a variety of exciting themed lands such as a Super Nintendo World, a How to Train Your Dragon section, a Dark Universe, and a Harry Potter land too. Speaking about the latter point, Universal has now revealed tons of details and bits of information about what this land will look like and offer.

Despite being based in Orlando, the park will take visitors to London and Paris to visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter's British Ministry of Magic and the Parisian streets seen in the Fantastic Beasts films.

"Beyond the world's ornate portal, guests will first journey from a Muggle park in Paris into the breathtaking spectacle of 1920's Place Cachée - a hidden, bustling shopping district in wizarding Paris lined with Haussmannian buildings, shops, sidewalk cafés, and historic Parisian domes rising in the distance. Here, wizards and non-magiques alike will be enamored with the majestic grandeur and enchanting ambiance of the city as they cast dazzling spells throughout the magical streets using interactive wands, encounter fantastic beasts at a traveling circus, and - for the first time ever within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - travel across countries and time to 1990s London using the Métro-Floo for a thrilling adventure set inside the iconic British Ministry of Magic.

"The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic will feature the unmatched levels of immersion and attention to detail fans have come to expect from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter."

This is an ad:

The land will offer a ride that documents Harry's battle at the Ministry in Order of the Phoenix, you'll be able to visit Le Cirque Arcanus for a "full-scale theatre experience", shop at the Parisian wand shop Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique, cast spells and interact with magical beasts, and meet students from Hogwarts and Ilvermorny Schools of Witchcraft and Wizardry as well as an Auror from the Ministère des Affaires Magiques de la France who will be keeping the streets safe from dark wizards. On top of this will be cafes and bars and a French Butterbeer stand, plus a slate of confectionery shops and gift areas.

Needless to say, it looks like this will be the place to visit for Potterheads when it opens sometime in 2025.

This is an ad: