You'll be able to visit Stranger Things' Hawkins in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 as of next week

HQ

In a crossover that you probably didn't have on your bingo card this December, it has been revealed that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will be colliding with Stranger Things, for a new collaboration that seemingly brings the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana to the ambitious simulator.

We don't have much to go on about this crossover yet, as all that has been shared is a very brief teaser on social media that seems to showcase a helicopter flying over the Hawkins National Laboratory from the popular Netflix show.

Beyond this, we know that the crossover will take full shape on December 9, meaning full information about it will no doubt be shared very soon. Perhaps it will mean having to navigate the skies while avoiding the Mind Flayer...