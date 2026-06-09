You'll be able to try out The Duskbloods this summer

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One of the most anticipated upcoming games for the Switch 2 is undoubtedly FromSoftware's The Duskbloods. The adventure is set to be exclusive to Nintendo's hybrid console and release in 2026, and many of us were expecting to get a release date during today's Direct broadcast. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case, but we did at least learn that a demo of the title will be made available on the platform this summer.

A so-called Closed Network Test is set to take place sometime in the vague timeframe of "Summer 2026," but unfortunately, we don't know much more than that. We also don't know what the requirements will be to participate in this beta, but we hope that as many people as possible will be able to join in and play when the time comes. Check out the latest trailer below.