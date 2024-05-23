English
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine VR - Defenders of Avarax

You'll be able to play Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine VR this October

Although exactly when in October remains unclear.

It's set to be a very big autumn for Space Marine fans, as not only will Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II be arriving in September, but Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine VR - Defenders of Avarax will be debuting the following month.

This has been confirmed during the Warhammer Skulls Showcase, where Games Workshop and creator Zero Latency has revealed that the virtual reality experience will be launching sometime in the month of October. We're not actually sure of the firm date, but we do at least have a month on our calendar to circle now.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine VR - Defenders of Avarax will be available to check out at Zero Latency venues around the world this October, so be sure to check out where your nearest one is soon if you intend to try this experience out this autumn.

