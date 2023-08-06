You'll be able to play Starfield anywhere

HQ

Starfield's store page has been updated with the Xbox Play Anywhere tag, meaning that we'll be able to play the game on both Xbox Series X/S and PC, with cross-platform save support.

This is quite a big deal, considering that Starfield is going to be the biggest Xbox launch of the year, we'll be able to get the game on two platforms for the price of one. This will only work if you have a digital copy of the game, though.

For those buying the physical game, which is only available for the Xbox Series X, you'll be stuck playing on your console. Hopefully, with cross-platform support, people might have a better chance of finishing this massive game, as you can play on whichever platform you wish at any time.

Thanks, Exputer.