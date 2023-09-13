You'll be able to play Death Stranding on your phone by the end of the year

HQ

There has been a lot of talk about how powerful phones are getting these days, and if you ever wanted a clear example of that then the announcement of a popular game getting a mobile port is a good place to start.

Because as part of the Apple event yesterday evening, it was revealed that Kojima Productions' Death Stranding is in fact coming to iOS devices later this year. That's right, the PC, PS4 and PS5 game will be coming to iPhones by the end of the year, but exactly when is unclear as no firm date has been attached yet.

There is not a trailer for the iOS version of Death Stranding yet, but in one of the new trailers for the iPhone 15 Pro, you can see the game in action. Check that out here.