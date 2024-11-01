You'll be able to play Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged on Switch next week

HQ

Many of you likely flocked to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox to check out the modernised version of Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars, a game known as the same except with Reforged tacked on the end. However, despite that launch happening, Nintendo Switch users haven't been able to join in on the fun, as the version meant for the platform was delayed for an indefinite time period. Fortunately, the indefinite element is being dropped as we now know when the Switch edition will arrive.

On its Kickstarter page, developer Revolution Software affirms that Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templar: Reforged will be coming to Switch as soon as November 7. Next week, you'll be able to snag the game and experience the beloved mystery all on the hybrid platform.

As for why the delay happened in the first place, Revolution mentions that it was due to certification issues on the platform, which have since been resolved. This delayed release does mean that the game will arrive with a slate of improvements, including the two updates that were previously pushed out on other platforms.

With Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templar: Reforged almost available on Switch, do you plan to check it out on the platform next week?