You'll be able to experiment with different build options before being fully committed in Exodus

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In terms of character origins, Exodus may have you feeling a little more restricted than other RPGs. You won't decide your character's name or who they are in a few ways. They will be Jun Aslan, whether that's a male or female Jun. They will have a half-brother who becomes a tyrant, and a father who left a huge legacy behind. But, once origins are out of the way and you're on the sticks, you'll be entirely in control of the Jun you want to be, including deciding how they'll play.

"We have three distinct areas. You can kind of focus on like core combat. You can focus on stealth stuff. You can sort of focus on being a celestial wizard," game director Chris King told Gamereactor in an interview at Gamescom. King explained that beyond choosing the three options between stealth, celestial wizardry, and combat, you've also got mastery trees that give you even more abilities, depending on how far you commit to one playstyle.

But, the main draw is allowing players to experiment before they want to commit. "You don't have to commit to one of those. You can dabble. You could double down and go all in on one of the trees," King said.

"I think one of the things that's interesting for us that I haven't done in the past is a lot of the games I've worked on, as soon as you start the game you make the class choice and like you're locked in at that point. Like some games allow you to respec or whatever. Intentionally, we've tried to allow players to dabble and taste each of the different options they have before they fully commit...We want players to get to experiment a little bit with that stuff before they make the hard choice about what they're going to commit to."

King also noted that skill trees are tied to the Oath system as well. Morality in Exodus isn't just limited to good versus bad, and players will see their version of Jun develop depending on the choices they make. It's all about agency, which to the folks at Archetype Entertainment, is why you make an RPG.

Check out our full Exodus interview below: