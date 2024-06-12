You'll be able to dress up however you like in Critter Café

At Summer Game Fest, we got to interview Eleanor Gregory, the lead creative behind the upcoming adventure sim Critter Café to talk all about one of the cosiest and more wholesome games we saw at the show.

Critter Café lets you rescue fantasy animals and then invite them back to your warm and welcoming café. As you can expect, you can change all sorts of things in the café, including your own outfit. Gregory explained how important customisation was for a game like Critter Café.

"So with customization, we really want to promote freedom of player expression," Gregory said. "So player customization options are all genderless. There's nothing locking you in or out and also you are of course refurbishing your café so plenty of different furniture aesthetics and styles for wallpaper and flooring to customize your café with too and that includes also a bunch of dresses and really nice fancy eyes."

You can check out our full Critter Café interview below. The game is scheduled to launch this year on Switch and Steam.