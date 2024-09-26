English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fallout 76

You'll be able to add a furry friend to your Fallout 76 C.A.M.P. in December

Cats and dogs are set to arrive as pets by the end of the year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As part of the Xbox Tokyo Game Show stream, Bethesda made an appearance to reveal that the planned pets update for Fallout 76 is almost here. We were told by creative director Jon Rush that dogs and cats will arrive as pets to bring some life to your C.A.M.P. all before the end of 2024.

The exact date for the pets update has yet to be affirmed, but we do know that it will arrive sometime in December, and seemingly as an update for all users and not as part of one of the more recent expansion additions.

Will you be adding a cat or a dog to your C.A.M.P. this December?

Fallout 76

Related texts

0
Fallout 76: WastelandersScore

Fallout 76: Wastelanders
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"A monumental update to Fallout 76, marking its single greatest step in quality since it launched almost eighteen months ago."

1
Fallout 76Score

Fallout 76
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"The concept of a fully online Fallout title seemed so very sweet in theory but Bethesda has made more than a few stumbles along the way."



Loading next content