You'll be able to add a furry friend to your Fallout 76 C.A.M.P. in December

As part of the Xbox Tokyo Game Show stream, Bethesda made an appearance to reveal that the planned pets update for Fallout 76 is almost here. We were told by creative director Jon Rush that dogs and cats will arrive as pets to bring some life to your C.A.M.P. all before the end of 2024.

The exact date for the pets update has yet to be affirmed, but we do know that it will arrive sometime in December, and seemingly as an update for all users and not as part of one of the more recent expansion additions.

Will you be adding a cat or a dog to your C.A.M.P. this December?