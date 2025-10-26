You'll be a time-travelling bounty hunter hoping to fund his pizza dreams in Pizza Bandit

At Gamescom, one of the most unique titles we saw on the show floor was undoubtedly Pizza Bandit. Created by the small team over at JOFSOFT in collaboration with Krafton, the game sees you play a man who is incredibly skilled in the art of bounty hunting, but feels that having a pizza restaurant is more his calling.

We spoke with JOFSOFT's Hugo Bak at Gamescom to get more of an idea of who this character, Malik, is. "The main character Malik, he wanted to be a chef, however he doesn't have a talent on it, however he has a talent on the shooting, so dealing the explosives, so he earned a lot of money, and finally he opened his shop," Bak explained.

"However, he got scammed so he lost his own money, so the bounty hunter returns, so this is the first scene of this game," Bak added. In the game, you're not alone, as you'll be joined by a host of NPC characters as well as your fellow Pizza Bandits if you wish to play co-op.

If you want to hear about how the gameplay and co-op mechanics work, as well as a final answer on whether pineapple on pizza is good or not, check out our full interview below: