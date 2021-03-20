You won't want to sleep next to this Pikachu caterpillar plushie

You're watching Advertisements

Ever wondered what Pokémon's adorable mascot Pikachu would look like crossed with a caterpillar? We're guessing that most of you would have said no, but it appears that somebody has envisioned this monstrosity and has turned it into a plushie.

The unlicensed product sold over at AliExpress is available for sale in sizes ranging from 85cm - 1.7m, and it appears that global shipping is an option. It might look awfully disturbing, but it does seem comfy, as its larger sizes can stretch almost as long as your entire body.

You can take a look at the plushie below:

