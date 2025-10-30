You won't want to miss this The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild vinyl collection

HQ

If you have a record player at home and like to collect vinyl, you won't want to miss this latest item from Laced Records. It's a physical version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's soundtrack, which has been printed on a variety of discs that span two editions.

The first is a double LP edition that offers lovely blue-and-white marbled heavyweight discs that come in a wide-spined outer sleeve that has a printed inner sleeve. This set offers 34 tracks including Overworld (Day), Great Fairy Fountain, and Hyrule Castle.

As for the eight-disc collection, this offers alternating blue and gold splatter effect heavyweight discs with printed disc inners and spined inner sleeves. They come in a rigid board dual slipcase, and in total the eight discs have 130 tracks included, with all spread across a collection where each disc has a theme that mirrors the progression of the game. This could be Hyrule Castle, freeing the Divine Beasts, or discovering the Shrines.

Looking at prices, the two-disc set is registered at £36/€41,95 whereas the eight-disc bundle is at £145/€167,95.

This is an ad:

This is an ad: