You won't need to re-unlock Cal's Fallen Order abilities in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

It can be incredibly frustrating to have to re-learn abilities in a game sequel that you spent a massive portion of the original game unlocking, and thankfully developers are trending away from doing this. We saw it recently in God of War: Ragnarök, and now the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be doing similar.

As reported on by GamesRadar, in this sequel, Cal Kestis won't need to re-unlock the abilities and skills he acquired in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, meaning you should be able to dedicate your time to learning new actions and skills that will no doubt help in the fight against the Empire.

The game's design director, Jason de Heras, talked about this decision a little with GamesRadar, where he stated: "We knew we wanted his skills to continue in Survivor, and that was one of the challenges. We had to kind of tweak enemies to handle his new powers from the start."

"We don't want to take away those moves, because they feel good. You can't go backwards, and feel like a Padawan. It has to feel that the power level is the same, but also, you have to reach another level."

Since Survivor takes place five years after the events of Fallen Order, this decision even makes sense from a narrative standpoint, as surely during that time, Cal has only become more attuned and skilled with his Force powers and lightsaber skills.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles on April 28.