You won't need to play prior Life is Strange games before hopping into Reunion

In two weeks, developer Deck Nine will be back with the next chapter of the Life is Strange series. The anticipated Life is Strange: Reunion will be debuting as soon as March 26 and as launch is getting much closer, you might be wondering whether you need to put yourself into a Life is Strange coma to catch-up on the events of the series ahead of what is regarded as the conclusion of the saga of Max Caulfield and Chloe Price. The good news is that you can just hop right into Reunion without any prior experience of the series, even if you will get the most out of the game by having played the previous chapters.

This was confirmed to us in an interview with Deck Nine, where we were told that a complete recap, with localisation in several languages, is set to be offered and covering the events of the original title, the Before the Storm events, and Double Exposure as well.

"Life is Strange: Reunion has been designed to welcome both long-time fans and players experiencing this game as their first chapter of Max and Chloe's story.

"When starting a new save, players are presented with a "Story So Far" recap, narrated by Max and Chloe in English, French, German, and Japanese, with subtitles available in all supported languages. The video covers the key events of Life is Strange, touches on important elements from Life is Strange: Before the Storm, and brings players up to speed on the events of Life is Strange: Double Exposure, focusing on everything you need to know to fully enjoy this final chapter."

For those who are wondering how this will then affect the key initial decisions that each Reunion playthrough is somewhat defined by, we're also told that there are several beginning states that you can select that layout the parameters of Max's relationship with Chloe, Safi, Amanda, and Vinh, allowing new players to hop in and choose the option that suits them and allowing those replaying the story to experience new arcs and narrative threads easily.

For more on Life is Strange: Reunion, check out our full interview with Deck Nine, and don't forget to play the game on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S from March 26.