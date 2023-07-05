You won't need to learn how to play three completely different characters in Assassin's Creed Nexus VR

HQ

Aside from being a first-person, virtual reality take on Assassin's Creed, Assassin's Creed Nexus VR is also setting the standard for the series by being the first game to put players into the shoes of not one, not two, but three former beloved protagonists.

In the VR game, players will be able to suit up as Assassin's Creed II's Ezio, Assassin's Creed III's Connor, or Assassin's Creed Odyssey's Kassandra. To see how these three characters will differ and be familiar in a gameplay sense, I had the chance to chat with Nexus VR's creative director David Votypka during Summer Game Fest.

As part of that interview, Votypka told me why the development team leaned on such heavy hitting and iconic characters.

"Well we have these you know loved assassins that fans have played in non VR games," said Votypka. "Wouldn't it be great that the first time Assassin's Creed comes to VR they get to play some of their favourites in a new way, right? To revisit Ezio and Monteriggioni but in the most immersive way possible where you're actually there, right. With these three assassins and the variety in their settings that made it really exciting for fans and some of the nostalgia that you might get out of it."

As for how the gameplay will differ with each assassin having unique weapons and tools, Votypka elaborated on that by adding: "It was an interesting design decision up front like we didn't want to create three completely different characters where you had to learn, you know, three new ways to play the game. They all have some kind of ranged weapon they have throwing knives you can pull off your chest and throw smoke bombs, so things like that.

"Then there are some differences because we wanted to be true to the assassins as well, right. So, Ezio has a one-handed crossbow and he has dual hidden blades, as does Connor. Kassandra has a single blade only, and this is the first time actually players get to play Kassandra with her hidden blade.

"There are some differences but not so much that players are like, 'oh my this is a completely different thing right.'"

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR will see players manually unsheathing swords, reaching across their chest for throwables like knives and smoke bombs, and then reaching over their shoulder for the ranged weapon. But the combat isn't the only part of the game that the team has looked to make and feel as authentic and immersive as possible, as the series' famous movement was also a key element to get right.

"It's something that I felt we had to do right," Votypka told me when asked about the parkour and freerunning mechanics. "We couldn't deliver an Assassin's Creed that was just like linear hallways, right. It has to be an open urban environment that you can traverse 360, horizontal, vertical all of that. Climb rooftops, parkour everywhere. If it wasn't that it wouldn't be Assassin's Creed and that's what VR needs right. It needs the true big brands coming to VR to be the same experience but better in some ways because it's more immersive and more presence building. So it was a challenge in design and technical, but it was also a really sort of clean fit because a lot of these mechanics are very physical and they fit really well into VR."

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR does not have a firm release date just yet, but the game will be arriving on Meta Quest platforms by the end of 2023. As for why Ubisoft and developer Red Storm Entertainment is choosing to launch on Quest platforms and not Vive, Reverb and other VR devices, or how Nexus VR connects with Assassin's Creed's Infinity hub, be sure to catch the full interview with Votypka below.