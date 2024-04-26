You won't need to have watched all the MCU projects to understand Deadpool & Wolverine

HQ

With more than 20 movies officially being tied to the MCU, it can be quite daunting for newer fans to want to see what all the fuss is about with this extended superhero universe. However, Deadpool & Wolverine is looking to break the trend of needing to see tens of movies and TV shows to understand something and get the most out of it.

At least that's according to director Shawn Levy. Speaking with AP News, Levy said that you won't need to do any homework beforehand. "I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world. But I didn't want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research."

Despite recent trends pointing towards a decline in the MCU, people have still been interested in Deadpool & Wolverine. The trailer drew hundreds of millions of views in its first 24 hours, and it seems a sure summer hit when it releases on the 26th of July.