You won't need to have played Hellblade 1 and 2 to enjoy Senua's "standalone story"

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If you saw Ninja Theory's announcement at the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday and have been wondering if the time is now right to blast through both Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, all to prepare for the arrival of Senua in 2027, the good news is that you technically won't need to.

In answer to fan questions on social media, it has been confirmed that Senua will be a "standalone story" and that it has been fundamentally built to be a "strong entry point for new players."

Ninja Theory explains: "Senua tells a complete, standalone story and has been designed as a strong entry point for new players. If you've played the previous Hellblade games, you'll recognise Senua, some familiar themes and returning characters. But no prior experience is required to understand the story or enjoy the gameplay in Senua."

In follow-up questions, Ninja Theory also talked about why the game is called Senua and not Hellblade III, with the reasoning being that "we want to signal a bold new step for Senua into the action-adventure genre," and because "this is a defining story in Senua's life, she is the heart and soul of the game."

Aside from knowing Senua will debut in 2027 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, we are awaiting additional information about the project.