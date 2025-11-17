You won't just be running and killing in Operation Highjump: The Fall of Berlin

When we think of games set in real world wars, the strategy genre often comes to mind. However, in Operation Highjump: The Fall of Berlin, you'll be a lot more in control of the action on your own sidescrolling battlefields, with some tactical elements sprinkled in.

Speaking with Mansion Games' lead artist and programmer Miki Carrillo at Barcelona Game Fest recently, we asked how the gameplay functions with this sidescrolling action and tactical mix. "It's not just running to the right, you know It's not just running and killing," he said. "You need to do things, you need to get objects, you need objects to do things. You need to talk with NPCs, so there are a lot of backgrounds and a lot of things that you need to do."

Operation Highjump: The Fall of Berlin also takes some levity when depicting World War II, giving us a dose of magic and strangeness in its version of historical events. You can find out more about that in our full interview with Miki Carrillo below: