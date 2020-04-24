You won't have to wait much longer for Xbox Series X games

So far, the next-generation consoles have spawned discussions about which has the best looking controller, the most TFLOPS and the fastest SSD. And while all that does matter, it is the games that are really important in the end. So far, we know very little about what Games are coming for Playstation 5 (although Spider-Man 2 is rumoured), and for Xbox Series X it is mainly limited to Halo Infinite, Rare's Everwild and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II from Ninja Theory. Then there's a couple of multi-format games like Dying Light 2, Outriders and Watch Dogs Legion.

But there will be more games than this, of course. Microsoft has 15 Xbox studios these days, and it seems like we won't have to wait much longer before we know what they have been working on. When a fan on Twitter asked the Xbox boss Phil Spencer when we'll get to see the games for Xbox Series X, he responded:

"Reviewed plans yesterday for continued sharing through launch. Team is doing great work and adapting. I've never been more excited about Xbox plans. We've heard you, you want transparency/authenticity. We plan to keep showing that way, next step is not too much of a wait (games)"

And there we have. Several rumors has pointed towards a Microsoft event of some kind in May, and this comment by spencer certainly increases the chanses of this happening. Is there any of Xbox Game Studios (all of them listed in the picture below) you are especially curious about?