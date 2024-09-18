You won't be the main character in Mio: Memories in Orbit

HQ

At Gamescom this year, we not only got to play Mio: Memories in Orbit, but we also got to chat with the game's executive producer, Sarah Hourcade about the game. Talking about everything from the art style to the inspirations, Hourcade got round to speaking about the game's character, and how you're not really the main character.

"The game is very not centred around your character," Hourcade said, explaining our mission is to save a space-faring vessel that has stopped working properly. "The vessel is not like the main character but it's definitely something very important. What we wanted is to create this mystery about what happened there, where are the travellers of these vessels, how did it get there and how do you get to the next planet?"

