You won't be able to sell scalped Switch 2 units on popular marketplaces at launch

HQ

We have reported several times before about how Nintendo wanted to make it more difficult for scalpers to scam people out of money at the Switch 2 launch. The main weapon seems to be to actually have enough consoles, but some shortages are still expected and therefore they have taken several other measures.

Now another one is presented, but for the time being only in Japan. Nintendo, in cooperation with marketplaces (think eBay) Mercari, Rakuten Rakuma, and Yahoo, has made it prohibited to sell Switch 2 for an as yet unspecified period of time. This makes it much harder for scalpers to reach out with their consoles.

We keep our fingers crossed that Nintendo will do something similar here in Europe, especially on eBay and Facebook Marketplace, but also with local variants such as French Leboncoin, German Kleinanzeigen, British Gumtree, and Scandinavian Blocket.