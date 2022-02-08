You won't be able to play Fortnite with Steam Deck

HQ

There's plenty of really hot games being released this month, but also a new piece of hardware; Steam Deck. This portable unit will be able to play your Steam library, but Valve hasn't made any secret of the fact that it takes work to get the games up and running and not all titles will be supported.

Now it turns out one of the games that won't be playable on Steam Deck is one of the most popular titles in the world, namely Fortnite. It uses Easy Anti-Cheat which isn't supported by Steam Deck, and the Epic boss Tim Sweeney explains on Twitter:

"We don't have confidence that we'd be able to combat cheating at scale under a wide array of kernel configurations including custom ones."

If Easy Anti-Cheat would be supported by Steam Deck, Epic would hopefully reconsider this, but until then, you'll gonna have to live without Fortnite on Valve's portable unit.