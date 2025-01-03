You will still be able to snag the Citadelle des Morts early completion rewards until the end of Season 1

HQ

When a Directed Mode arrives in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Zombies mode, it signifies the end of players being able to earn the early completion rewards for the map's Easter Egg. However, for Citadelle des Morts, this won't be the case, as the map is getting its Directed Mode today, but will be retaining the early completion rewards until the end of the Season 1, all to account for new bug fixes that have made their arrival.

This has been affirmed in an X post that states: "Zombies PSA: Directed Mode for Citadelle des Morts launches Jan. 3 at 9 AM PT, but don't worry if you haven't earned the early completion rewards yet!

"We've got some Main Quest bug fixes coming with this update as well, so we're extending the deadline to the end of Season 01".

Essentially, if you haven't beaten the Easter egg yet, you will be able to run through the Directed Mode to learn its intricacies if need be before being able to attempt the standard and unaided version to get the rewards all before the second season arrives at the end of the month.

Have you completed the Citadelle des Morts Easter egg yet?