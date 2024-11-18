You will soon be able to use legacy XP tokens in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

HQ

When Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's first season launched last week, it came with a feature that enabled players to use legacy XP tokens. Although, this wasn't actually a feature, it was a bug that Treyarch soon squashed leading to a bit of uproar from fans who felt cheated that they couldn't use XP tokens earned in past Call of Duty titles in 2024's instalment. This uproar has led to the developer backtracking and publishing a statement wherein it affirms that a fix is on its way so that XP tokens can be redeemed to help you on your way through the ranks and levelling up weapons and the battle pass.

In a statement on X, Treyarch adds: "We realize how much players appreciate being able to redeem legacy XP tokens in both BO6 and Warzone, so we are currently testing a way to implement this change correctly in a future update. This allows us time to ensure stability is maintained before we reintroduce this feature."

For the time being, you'll be able to use these legacy tokens in Warzone only, but if you do activate them in Warzone and then switch back to Black Ops 6, the tokens will still apply. Hopefully it won't be long until the tokens are made accessible natively in Black Ops 6 however, something Treyarch promises to update us on this week.