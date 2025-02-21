You will soon be able to play the Roblox sensation Blade Ball through Steam and Epic Games Store

If you're a frequent fan of Roblox, you might be familiar with the mode Blade Ball that is available within the game. The player-versus-player mode pits friends against friends in an activity where the aim is to deflect homing balls that come at you at increasing speeds, and it's a mode that has exploded to such popularity that it now draws in around 17 million players every month. Yep, 17 million... a month.

Needless to say, this level of success has now seen its creators explore how to bring Blade Ball to even more fans, and this is soon happening in the form of a new fully-fledged PC title. It will be coming to Steam and the Epic Games Store in the future, and it will officially be known as Blade Ball Arena (formerly known as Major League Curveball). With that in mind, how will this adaptation of the game differ?

We're told in the announcement press release that it "combines all the best elements from the Roblox experience with all-new features," and that this ultimately makes for a hectic PvP dodgebrawler that is ideal for slotting in between other games. It's mentioned that games typically last for 15 minutes, and in the action, each player gets three lives to use to their advantage too. There will also be solo modes that operate as a free-for-all, and even 1v1 options for those that have a score to settle with friends.

It has customisable elements, including loadouts that enable the player to design and twist their character to how they like to play, as well as weapon skins, avatars, emotes, kill effects, and other cosmetics too.

Blade Ball Arena is being created by user-generated content developer The Gang, and speaking about its announcement, producer and The Gang's co-founder Olle Brännström stated: "Collaborating with the team that brought our inspiration to life is an incredible experience. Their powerful community and invaluable feedback help shape Blade Ball Arena into the best game it can be."

Check out some images of Blade Ball Arena below.