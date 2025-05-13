You will soon be able to 3D print Philips razor parts

HQ

Philips has come up with a truly great idea that will benefit anyone that uses their various razor blades and products. The healthcare company has announced a team up with Prusa Research, LePub, and Printables, a collaboration that is seeing parts and plans for its devices being shared online so that users with 3D printers can simply print and make their own replacement parts.

At the moment, the collaboration is in its infancy and only enables users to print a replacement comb for the One Blade, but the range will continue to expand and be known under the moniker of Fixables.

The Fixables range is shown in the handy video below, which while no doubt a great start to enable people to replace minor and otherwise difficult to acquire parts does have its caveats. The quality of printed parts will depend on the quality of materials used in the printing process, which will vary considering that 3D printers aren't at all commonplace yet. Still, if you can find somewhere or someone that will let you use their system, you will soon be able to replace parts for your Philips devices.

This is an ad: