You will never guess Jason Isaacs' choice for the next Lucius Malfoy actor

With work continuing to steadily progress on HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series, fans have been sharing their ideal casting choices for many of the respective characters, and many of the ex-stars have also been probed for ideas of who they'd like to succeed them and carry forward the torches of their characters.

One such actor who has been on the frontline as of late is Jason Isaacs, who after playing Lucius Malfoy for eight movies, has been freed from the role for well over a decade. Now, he has been roped back into the Wizarding World with every person somewhat interested in who he'd like to take on the Malfoy duties in the upcoming series.

Variety recently sat down and spoke with Isaacs to once again throw this question at him, and his answer is hilarious, unexpected, and also somehow works...

When asked who should be the next Lucius Malfoy, Isaacs stated: "Meryl Streep. She can do anything, that woman. There's literally no limit to what she can do."

He did also share a little advice for whomever takes over his Death Eater responsibilities, adding: "I wouldn't have any advice at all. Why would I bother? I know some of the people they're casting already. They're brilliant actors. It's going to be fantastic, and the last thing they need is advice from some old fart like me."

