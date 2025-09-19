You will have to learn how to walk as a lighthouse if you want to play Keeper

HQ

It was during this summer's Xbox Games Showcase that Microsoft finally announced Double Fine's upcoming title. Veteran Tim Schafer's studio has a knack for always surprising us and offering experiences we've never seen before, and this is clearly something they intend to continue pursuing.

That's why we'll get to play as a lighthouse in the adventure Keeper, which we haven't seen a whole lot from. But in the latest episode of the Official Xbox Podcast, the host visit Double Fine to check out Keeper a bit closer and shares some details via Xbox Wire.

Among other things, they talk about how the adventure begins and what it's like to actually control a lighthouse. Obviously, it's not the easiest thing to do, and the idea is that we should discover this for ourselves:

"Many games open with tutorials, but I've seen very few that literally see your character learning to walk.

In a lovely introduction to how the game teaches the player without simply telling them what to do, you realize that your left thumbstick causes the lighthouse to lean. Naturally, you'll test this out a little - until it abruptly snaps off at the base and, through a process we're left to guess at, grows four spindly legs. From here, you get up, and - like a nature documentary about a baby giraffe - send your lighthouse tottering downhill, working out how exactly to operate its new limbs."

As with most titles signed by Double Fine, we can expect quirky and surprising humor. And teaching your lighthouse to walk seems to lead to several crazy scenes:

"It's a tutorial pitched like a comedy - as you struggle to gain control, the lighthouse skitters into abandoned cars and rundown houses, smashing them to pieces in its efforts. Eventually, it learns to walk, then run, and we begin a journey with no objective other than the subtle implication to find out: 'what's up that mountain?'"

Keeper will be released for both PC and Xbox Series S/X and will of course be included with Game Pass when it premieres on October 17. Check out the podcast episode above for lots of gameplay and some new images below.