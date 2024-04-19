You will get to play Sabacc in Star Wars Outlaws

HQ

It's actually very strange, in these times when every other major adventure introduces its own card game, that we've never gotten to play Sabacc in a Star Wars adventure before.

We've known about the game since the early 80s (it was first mentioned in the 1983 novel Lando Calrissian and the Mindharp of Sharu), and of course it's most famous for Han Solo winning the Millennium Falcon in a round with Lando Calrissian - something we actually got to see in Solo: A Star Wars Story from 2018.

But now we will finally get to play Sabacc ourselves as Massive Entertainment offers Sabacc gambling in the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws. This way, we will be able to win (or lose...) hard-earned money. This is revealed via the American age rating for the game where the ESRB writes that we will be able to "wager in-game currency on Sabacc".

Do you gamble with your money in video games, or do you prefer to earn your money in other ways?

Thanks GamingBolt