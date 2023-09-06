"You will enjoy searching and finding every clue" in Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express

HQ

Literature's most famous investigators seem to be living a new golden age in our times. While Sherlock Holmes struggles to maintain his sanity in the face of Lovecraft's horrors in Sherlock Holmes The Awakened by Ukrainian studio Frogwares, the charming Belgian detective with the unmistakable moustache Hercule Poirot returns to video games with a slightly different adventure than what we're used to, and that's because Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express is not set in the early 20th century, but in the middle of 2023. And there is a new crime to solve on the famous Orient Express.

This re-adaptation of what may be its most famous and well-known story (partly thanks to Sidney Lumet's 1974 film adaptation, partly thanks to Kenneth Brannagh's more modern films) follows the premise of investigating a murder on the train that crosses half of Asia, but introduces a few changes here and there to give the experience its own character and move away from comparisons with other investigation and deduction titles, as our colleague Rebeca told us after testing the game at Gamescom 2023.

"What I find most annoying about this type of games, and as I've said before, okay, is that the exploration itself and the mechanics of finding evidences is, more times than I wanted to admit, a bit rough in certain games. But I have to admit that in this case, this title surprised me a lot because that doesn't happen, that didn't happen a lot. Well, not a lot, that didn't happen in general.

"The game and the mechanics let me perfectly enjoy the exploration and made me feel so immersed in the story. I really wanted to keep searching evidences, things that sometimes doesn't happen in those games that it feels a little bit clumsy. So there you go."

As exploration and the search for evidence became more bearable and comfortable for the player, so did the sense of progression in the case, supported by a performance that makes it fluid. "It works perfectly, super fluid, it's really easy to get used to, and you can play it with your family to, I don't know, try to find and uncover clues and find the murderer, figure out the mystery and with a friend, or by yourself, if you just want to enjoy a really cool, mystery adventure."

Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express will be released on October 20 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch.