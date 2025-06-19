You will be able to watch Thunderbolts* from home in July

HQ

With The Fantastic Four: First Steps debuting in late July, you might be wondering if you'll be able to catch up on all things Marvel Cinematic Universe before that movie hits cinemas. The good news is that you will, as Marvel Studios and Disney has now confirmed the official digital and Blu-ray premiere dates for Thunderbolts*.

Set to arrive first as a digital offering on July 1, it will be followed by a Blu-ray edition on July 29. There is no word on the Disney+ premiere date just yet, but typically this tends to happen in-line or around the time that the physical edition arrives too, so perhaps late July.

Still, if you haven't seen the action film, which some may refer to as The New Avengers too, you can catch up on it soon. Be sure to read our glowing review of Thunderbolts* here.