You will be able to finish Star Wars Outlaws, say the devs

According to the developers of Star Wars Outlaws, the game will not be an incredibly long, unfinishable title but one that we can complete even with its gigantic scale.

Speaking with IGN, creative director Julian Gerighty said that the game isn't too big, defining too big as "a game that people don't manage to play, enjoy, and finish."

He continued: "Our objective is to really get people into a very dense, rich adventure, open world adventure that they can explore at their own rhythm. So it is absolutely not a 200 or 300 hour epic unfinishable RPG. This is a very focused action-adventure RPG that will take people on a ride and is very manageable."

The way that Ubisoft is dealing with this is by making every large space from a character perspective. "Yes, we're building open worlds, we're building bustling cities and cantinas and wide open plains, but we always try to approach it from a place of character," explains narrative director Navid Khavari. "Realizing that this might be Kay Vess' first entry into a planet like Toshara that we've crafted for this. So that's always in top of mind, is fusing that narrative element with the game."

Today, when a game is said to be around 100 hours long, I find it harder to get hyped for that figure considering how little time we all have. There is of course the occasional gem that sucks you in for dozens of hours, but it's good to know that we won't have to deal with the scale being too big in Star Wars Outlaws.