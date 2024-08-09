You will be able to compete at Beauxbatons and Durmstrang in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

HQ

One of the key and most interesting elements about the upcoming Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is that it actually takes place during a Triwizard Cup school year. For anyone who is unfamiliar with what this means, the Triwizard Cup is an event that brings together the magical schools of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Beauxbatons Academy, and Durmstrang Institute for a sporting event where the most talented student athletes battle it out. For Quidditch Champions, this means a lot of Quidditch games at the various iconic schools.

In a new trailer, we're presented a look at these schools and the Quidditch grounds they will offer. These levels will include unique environments, landscapes, architecture, and campus exteriors, and yes, Beauxbatons and Durmstrang do look very different to the famed Quidditch pitch we know from Hogwarts.

In the game, players will select one of the three schools to represent during the Triwizard Cup, and then battle it out in PvP and Exhibition matches. There will also be a slate of recognisable Harry Potter characters to meet and play as, including Harry himself, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger.

Check out the new trailer below for a glimpse at the various Quidditch pitches on offer in Quidditch Champions ahead of its launch on PC and consoles on September 3.