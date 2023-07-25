Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Barbie

You too can be Kenough with this official Barbie hoodie

Channel your inner Ryan Gosling with this colourful merchandise.

One of the stars of Greta Gerwig's Barbie film was, without a doubt, Ryan Gosling's Ken. Between the performance and the hilarious arc that the character takes throughout the narrative, all the way to his fashion and style, there were a lot of reasons to love the character. Speaking of the latter, Mattel has now created a collection of official merchandise for the movie, with these each boasting the iconic phrase found in the film of "I am Kenough."

You can head to Mattel Creations to pick up either a tie-dye hoodie, a tie-dye T-shirt, a cap, a blue hoodie, or a mug.

The catch, of course, is that a lot of these products are very sought out and have already sold out across the world. But, there is the option to register for an update on when more will become available, so be sure to keep an eye out if you want to bring some Kenergy to the real world with these brilliant clothing items.

