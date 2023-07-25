You too can be Kenough with this official Barbie hoodie

HQ

One of the stars of Greta Gerwig's Barbie film was, without a doubt, Ryan Gosling's Ken. Between the performance and the hilarious arc that the character takes throughout the narrative, all the way to his fashion and style, there were a lot of reasons to love the character. Speaking of the latter, Mattel has now created a collection of official merchandise for the movie, with these each boasting the iconic phrase found in the film of "I am Kenough."

You can head to Mattel Creations to pick up either a tie-dye hoodie, a tie-dye T-shirt, a cap, a blue hoodie, or a mug.

The catch, of course, is that a lot of these products are very sought out and have already sold out across the world. But, there is the option to register for an update on when more will become available, so be sure to keep an eye out if you want to bring some Kenergy to the real world with these brilliant clothing items.