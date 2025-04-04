You should wear pants before you try to play Switch 2

HQ

In many ways, the Switch 2 looks almost exactly like the Switch 1 and - compared to the company's new hardware over the past 20 years - has surprisingly few innovative features. One of them, however, is that this time the Joy-Cons also function as a mouse, which opens up completely new possibilities.

But when you play video games, you're not usually sitting in an office cubicle in front of a desk, but maybe semi-lying on a comfy TV couch with a blanket. In these cases, mouse gameplay is not particularly optimal. The Verge got to try this out during the same event that we here at Gamereactor visited and writes that all the tests with mouse functions for Switch 2 were performed on a flat surface optimized for mice. But how does it work at home?

It turns out that Nintendo actually thought about this, and you can use Joy-Cons as a mouse on your legs, for example. But only if you're wearing pants, so don't try to play Switch 2 in your underwear and definitely not with your crown jewels on full display:

"At the hands-on event, every game that showed off the mouse features was set up with a nice flat table, but the developers of the Switch 2 understand that most people don't play console games with a handy table nearby and ready to go. From the hardware developer roundtable that took place at the event, I learned that you can use your lap as a surface, but not on bare skin — the controller also might have issues with certain fabrics, but at the very least, you gotta wear pants."

To put it simply, no Switch 2 gaming for those who can't be bothered to get properly dressed first. What do you think about this?