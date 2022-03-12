Cookies

Elden Ring

"You should play Elden Ring" says wrestler mid-match

During a recent tag-team match, AEW star Evil Uno gave a brief take on FromSoftware's title.

HQ

While we had the luxury of being able to sit in front of a computer to thoughtfully be able to conjure up our opinions on FromSoftware's latest action-RPG, Elden Ring, AEW wrestler Evil Uno had to share his thoughts in a far more chaotic environment.

During a recent tag-team wrestling battle royale match, Evil Uno found himself hanging on the ropes, calling for help from rival wrestler Brandon Cutler, who instead was filming an episode of his Being The Elite vlog and stated to Uno the far more important piece of information at the time of "I haven't played Elden Ring yet," with Uno replying with a stellar recommendation of "yes, it's very good. You should play Elden Ring!" After his brief review, Uno collapses, ultimately failing to win the match.

Considering the situation, Uno's review is a pretty solid one, and seems to be the start of a new series of mid-match reviews, as the wrestler has since tweeted saying "Mid-Match Game Reviews With Evil Uno. Review 1 - Elden Ring".

Would you like to hear Uno's opinion on more games?

Elden Ring

