You Season 4 will be split into two parts

We've been following up on the events of the Netflix Tudum showcase over the last few days and covering a bunch of the announcements and news that arrived as part of that event. And in the spirit of that, we can now add when exactly the thriller series You will be making its return to the streaming service for its fourth season.

Set to be split into two parts, You's fourth season will start on February 10, before concluding on March 10 with the second part. And this isn't all the You news we have, as Netflix also dropped a trailer for the upcoming series, giving us a look at what Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg will be getting up to now that he has moved to the UK. Check out the trailer below.