You Season 4 sees Penn Badgley's Joe climbing the London social ladder

People really seem to enjoy watching series about stalkers and generally creepy people, so it's no surprise that Netflix's You is about to start its fourth season. Set to kick off with a first part in February and then concluding in March, the streamer has now released a new trailer for the season giving us a better look at where the story will take us.

And talking about this, Season 4 will leave the US behind in favour of Penn Badgley's Joe moving to London in an attempt to start a new life. However, in typical Joe fashion, it doesn't take long before a new obsession begins to form, leading the sociopath to having to tackle the ladder of high society.

While you can check out the trailer below ahead of Season 4 Part 1 debuting on February 9 (Part 2 arrives on March 9), you can also check out two new posters for the upcoming season as well.